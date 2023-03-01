Susanna Reid suffers awkward wardrobe mishap moments before GMB airs

Susanna Reid was forced to make a quick-change just two minutes before GMB went to air this morning (1 March), and then ended up suffering a wardrobe malfunction that saw her pin her new dress together with a brooch.

"I nipped into the wardrobe and found this, didn't realise it needed a bit more buttoning up", she said, saying her first outfit 'blended into the background' too much.

"I have never read a news headline from the autocue whilst simultaneously trying upzip you from the back", co-host Ed Balls joked.

