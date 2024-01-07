Kanye West fans accuse Kim Kardashian of copying Bianca Censori

Kanye West's army of fans online are accusing Kim Kardashian of "copying" the rapper's wife Bianca Censori in a recent social media post.

Kardashian took to Instagram on January 5, which was Censori's 29th birthday, and posted photos of herself in a grey fur outfit that was very much like one that Censori wore late last year.

Censori wore a similar outfit in December while visiting the Middle East with West. It consisted of a giant fur hat and a big fluffy stuffed toy.



Kardashian's latest outfit bore a resemblance.

West fans were quick to point this out. One person wrote: "It’s giving Bianca."

Another said: "Trying so hard to look like Bianca it’s embarrassing."

A third added: "I thought this was Bianca."

Others were less keen on the fur element of the outfit, with one person writing: "I hope that's not real fur."

Another said: "Calling PETA."

It all comes after West recently made a social media comeback by posting racy photos of Censori.

Since then, critics have highlighted West's different treatment of ex-wife Kardashian and current wife Censori, after he repeatedly called out Kardashian for dressing provocatively when they were married.

A PR specialist even called out Kanye for his “hypocritic behavior” as he tries to "mold" Bianca into "Kim 2.0".

