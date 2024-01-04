Everything we know about Bianca Censori

Fans were sent into a whirlwind when news broke last year that Kanye 'Ye' West married his Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, with people eager to know more about his new wife.

The pair have made headlines ever since, specifically during their Italy travels last summer with controversial outfits throughout – including the infamous, or some would say iconic, pillow accessory.

West and Censori have since become a significant cultural talking point, with the likes of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne dressing up as the couple for Halloween. Elsewhere, comedian Kathy Griffin expressed her concerns regarding the relationship.

Here's everything we know about Censori so far:

Who is Bianca Censori?

Censori is believed to be around 28 years old from Melbourne, Australia and splits her time between her AU home and Los Angeles.

She joined the Yeezy team in November 2020 where she worked as the Head of Architecture, according to her LinkedIn page and reportedly has two sisters, Angelina and Alyssia.

Speaking to Vogue Australia in June 2022, she explained how the pandemic forced her to move back home to Melbourne temporarily.

"The pandemic was the first time in a long time a lot of Australian creatives were brought back to one place. Melbourne felt like this melting pot of global creativity," she said. "People began to cross disciplines and collaborate in ways I hadn't experienced before."





How did Ye and Censori meet?

In a radio interview with Australian station Nova FM, a friend reportedly told hosts that West slid into Censori's DMs.

He allegedly told her to "come and work for me," prompting Censori to move to LA. The friend claimed that Censori was "not a huge fan" of the rapper's music before working for him.





Are West and Censori married?

When TMZ reported the pair had wed, there was speculation for months on whether it was official. West and Censori were first publicly spotted days after rumours of their big day went mainstream.

Later, the Daily Mailsaid they obtained the confidential marriage documents with 20 December 2022 as their wedding day. A song by Ye titled 'Censori Overload' also dropped during this time.

"They are besotted with each other - and very much married," a source close to the pair told the outlet.





Does Censori have social media?

Censori appeared to have an Instagram account (@bianca.censori) which has since been deactivated. At the time, she was said to have 16,500 followers and 27 posts.

In May 2023, a TikTok user named Nue uploaded a conversation trying to flirt with Censori while she was out shopping in Los Angeles.

"I'm married," she told him.

@gratefulboynuee Yea Married To Kanye 🤨 #fyp #omg #beauty #ye #foryou #rizz #famous #trending





The clip has since been viewed 3.7 million times, with hundreds of comments complimenting her sweet composure.

