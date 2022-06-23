Fan favourite actor Keanu Reeves has sparked mass disappointment as people learn he’s now into NFTs.



It comes as Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant have helped to launch the Futureverse Foundation – a charitable foundation focused on NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, and art in the metaverse.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the couple has been announced as advisers of the project, with Grant, a visual artist, and Reeves helping the foundation to assist artists in creating and selling their work as NFTs in the metaverse.

Grant told the publication: “I feel like the Futureverse Foundation is a proposal. If we do have this opportunity of building a new economy of [cultural] exchange, how do we?

“It’s new for all of us to be thinking about the partnerships between the art world, Hollywood and tech coming together in this really beautiful way.”

In a statement, Matrix actor Reeves said: “I am honored to be joining Non-Fungible Labs’ efforts in cooperation with Alexandra Grant for the extraordinary program and opportunity of the Futureverse Foundation, in support of artists and creators globally.”

Reacting to the news on social media, some fans of the actor have conveyed their disappointment saying it’s a rare L for Reeves.

One person wrote: “We...lost a hero today....”

Another said: “NOOOOOOO!!!! HES NO LONGER WHOLESOME!!!!”

Someone else wrote: “picked the blue pill smh.”

The actor had previously mocked NFTs as “easily reproduced” and some fans are upset that he’s done a 180 on his view.

Someone commented: “YOU BECAME THE VERY THING YOU MADE FUN OF.”

“KEANU WHAT HAPPENED,” another asked.

