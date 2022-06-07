Keanu Reeves and his artist girlfriend Alexandra Grant made a rare public appearance - and people loved it.

Reeves, 57, has been dating Grant, 49, for numerous years and went public with their relationship in November 2019.

And although they like to keep their private life under wraps, the couple were pictured looking affectionate on the red carpet at the 2022 MOCA Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday (4 June).

Fans were thrilled to see them looking so happy, especially given that Reeves is considered to be one of the nicest guys in Hollywood.

One person on Twitter wrote: "They are so amazing and loving each other. Every private, but you can tell there's a lot of love and adoration for one another. So happy for them both. Love will always prevail."

"Seeing him smile like that makes me so happy!" another added.

A third simply added: "They look beautiful together. So happy for both of them!"

Reeves and Grant first met in 2011 when they collaborated on the adult picture book series Ode To Happiness and Shadows. Grant provided the visual art while Reeves penned the poetry.



They also worked together in 2016 for a book series titled Shadows, which is said to delve into 'the real and symbolic nature of the shadow as image and figure of speech."

Keanu Reeves makes rare public appearance with his girlfriend Getty

In November 2019, Reeves and Grant graced the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci hand in hand, which also prompted people on the internet to share their excitement.

Not too long after going public, Grant spoke with Vogue about what it was like to receive the amount of attention she did for dating the actor.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating," the artist told the outlet. "But the question I've been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'"

When she was asked if she was interested in marriage, she quipped: "Over a glass of wine… I would love to tell you. Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How's that for dodging the question? "

"They look beautiful together. So happy for both of them!"

Grant also said that there is a moment of isolation that she goes through as a painter, but she "deeply values" experiences in relationships.

Reeves still remains fairly elusive and is known for being kind and almost shy while being interviewed.

"I don't know. I'm a pretty private person. But I don't have anything to tweet, or say, or anything," he told Esquire in 2017.

