Model Kendall Jenner has shared a video posing in a bikini as she strips down while on vacation amid rumours she’s back with her ex.

The reality TV star and member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan shared photos and a video of herself on a tropical beach with her 250 million Instagram followers.

Stripping off to reveal a brightly coloured vintage Jean Paul Gaultier bikini underneath a matching Gaultier sun dress from the 2000s, the 26-year-old also wore a straw hat.

The high-wasited bikini bottoms feature the outline of a woman wearing a flower in her hair, while the yellow top features palms and other tropical imagery and colours.

Jenner shared the images along with the caption, “Humuhumunukunukuapua`a” which is the name of the official state fish of Hawaii, as well as the name of a song in High School Musical 2.

In the comments, one person wrote, “What a babe”, while another said: “I love that swimsuit!!!”

A third image saw the model standing in the sun leaning against a wooden table while rummaging in her bag and with her face covered by a large straw hat.

The post comes amid rumours that Jenner is back together with her ex-boyfriend, the basketball player Devin Booker, after reports in June claimed the couple had ended their two-year relationship.

An insider told E! News: “She and Devin are fully back together. They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together.

“They moved on and it's going really well. They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date to her friend Lauren's wedding over the weekend in Napa.”

