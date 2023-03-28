Kendall Jenner's nipple freeing Instagram post draws mixed response

Kendall Jenner has received a mixed response for posting images of herself wearing a white sheer top with no bra on Instagram.

In a series of five images posted on an Instagram carousel, 27-year-old model Jenner shared some sultry pictures dressed in a long white tank top and leather knee-high boots.

She posed on a bed for the sexy photo shoot and in various pictures featuring different poses, the reality star's nipples could be seen through her sheer clothing.

According to the post’s caption, the picture reel was to advertise the luxury clothing brand FWRD, for whom Jenner is the creative director. The images were captured by photographer Yulia Gorbachenko.

The post has received over 5.1 million likes, but a look at the comments revealed it has received a mixed reaction from her 281 million Instagram followers and other fans.

Many fans and celebrity friends shared fire and heart eye emojis and complemented the model, while others criticised her for not only the content but the timing of when she shared the images.

One person commented, “Probably not the right time, with the tornadoes and school shooting” referring to various recent catastrophic events taking place around the country.

Another said: “Is this her Only Fans account?”

Someone else asked: “I don’t get it. Why is she posing naked?”

“You forgot your bra at my house,” joked another user.

Jenner has been working as the creative director of FWRD since September 2021 and she helps to curate the luxury e-commerce site’s stock and offerings.

