Kendall Jenner trolled by Khloe Kardashian with blunt comment about horse photoshoot

Kendall Jenner has been trolled by her older half-sister Khloe Kardashian after she released her new photoshoot for Stella McCartney's fashion range which featured the American model in her birthday suit on a horse.

The 27-year-old supermodel is the face of McCartney's 2023 winter campaign in a racy shoot shot by shot by photographer Harley Weir in the Camargue Salt Flats of France.

All of the images involve horses, all owned by the famous horse whisperer JeanFrancoisPignon, including one where Jenner lounges on her back on top of the horse wearing nothing but a pair of knee-high boots.

The reality TV star shared a post on her Instagram hyping the campaign adding: "A special day with @stellamccartney shot by @harleyweir.



"#JeanFrancoisPignon and his horses were nothing short of amazing. I felt so happy and calm all day. Thank you for this experience Stella."

The photos have since gone viral with Jenner's post receiving more than one million likes.





However, not everyone was impressed. Jenner's sister Khloe swiped in with a brutal dig at the supermodel. The 39-year-old wrote "AI monster" in the comments of the post clearly unable to compute how her half-sister is even real.







In another comment, she also simply wrote: "s**t."

Thankfully, Khloe did have something nice to say to her younger sibling. In a third comment she wrote: "Wow! Wow! Wow! You’re so f**king perfect!!!!"

Nice to know that even when the Kardashians are complimenting each other they can still throw in the odd swear word.

