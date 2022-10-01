Supermodel and reality television star Kendall Jenner raised eyebrows earlier this week when she appeared to reveal a huge 'scorpion tattoo' on her backside in a new photoshoot.

Despite dating men who have plenty of tattoos such as Travis Barker, Pete Davidson and Travis Scott, the Kardashian/Jenner sisters don't have any known tattoos so this bold move from 26-year-old Kendall definitely raised eyebrows.

The photo was part of a new set that she shot for Pop magazine's 45th issue and was shot by photographer Stevie Dance. Jenner shared the image as part of a set on Instagram earlier this week.

The 'tattoo' photo sees Jenner wearing not much at all and perched in an unusual position on a chair so we can see the artwork on her bottom. The Kardashians star captioned the post: "We get it, you’re a Scorpio," a reference to her star sign.





As you've probably guessed, it's not a real tattoo.

The stunt was given away by Dance when he posted the picture on his own Instagram page and revealed that the scorpion had been painted by make-up artist Fara Homidi.

Dance wrote: "When @stevie_dance asks you to hand paint a scorpion and do it fast…you just go go go."

Homidi replied to the post writing: "LU, thanks for this moment S, and for your generosity @kendalljenner."





Jenner has been modelling since she was a teenager and recently said that she didn't mind wearing a sheer top and exposing her nipples during her first-ever catwalk show for Marc Jacobs when she was just 18.

She told Vogue: "“I had just turned 18 and I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc wants to put me in this sheer top, and I was like, ‘I’m game.’

She added: "I was pretty chill, even though my boobies were out. I don’t mind, I’m all good with the nipple. So, it didn’t make me any more nervous. I genuinely was just like: ‘Dope, whatever they want. It’s their vision so let’s do it’. I was completely comfortable.”

