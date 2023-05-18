Rapper Kevin Gates shocks fans with graphic Instagram story

Rapper Kevin Gates has shocked the internet after posting an extremely graphic childbirth video on his Instagram Stories.

On Sunday, May 8th, the 37-year-old '2 Phones' singer shared a video of a seemingly random woman giving birth from a standing position.

Gates captioned the video with: "The most beautiful thing on earth is the gift of life [folded hands emoji] [heart hands emoji]."

Fans of the star immediately thought that it was Gates's wife Dreka Haynes, who he has two children with, in the video except it wasn't.

According to Pink Villa, the video was shared in April and features a woman named Kendra who was giving birth. The caption for the video states: "In celebration of black maternal health week, Kendra is sharing her birth video and she offers this wisdom from this amazing birth experience."

However, despite it not being Gates's other half people were still shocked to see such graphic content on Instagram and urged others not to go and look at it, which they naturally did.









Twitch star Kai Cenat also looked at the story while on a live stream, as did rapper Kendrick Lamar who liked a meme about the poster on Twitter.

Back in 2013, Gates expressed how much he loves his own children but was keen to shield them from the public. He told Complex: "I lay in the bed with them [my children], hold them, love on them. It really doesn't make sense to say [how many kids I have]. Not in a bad way, but it’s not like the public will ever get to see my children, and if they do see them, they aren't going to know they’re mine. Later on, maybe, I get to the point where I share it with the world."

