Khloé Kardashian has been hailed as an “inspiration” for her response to a woman who publicly criticised the way she looks.

Twitter user Marsha Coupé, who describes herself as a “feminist” and “socialist” on the platform, hit out at the reality TV star after she appeared in a new advert for migraine medicine.

Coupé wrote scathingly: “What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”

Her post racked up more than 1,200 likes, but was also widely condemned as “cruel and unnecessary.”

One user commented: “I don’t follow the Kardashians or anything they do, but this is mean. What she does or doesn’t do with her face or body is no one’s business.

“She is a migraine sufferer who is in the public eye. The company ASKED her to do this commercial. If you don’t like her, turn [the] TV off.”

Kardashian, 36, later offered her own response to the troll, writing: “Sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence.

“[You are] completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine.”

Then, in a dig at Coupé’s Twitter bio, she added: “I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked.”

The KUWTK icon’s comeback was widely praised, as fellow users celebrated her “strength” and “confidence” despite her highly publicised struggles with body image issues:

The 36-year-old opened up about her deep insecurities back in April after an unedited photo of her circulated on the internet.

She said in an Instagram video at the time: “The photo that was posted this week is beautiful.

“But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are.”