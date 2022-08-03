The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder. Well, according to new internet meme liked by Khloe Kardashian.

If you've been online in the last couple of days, you would have seen celebrities exposed for their terrible private jet usage. At first, Kylie Jenner faced criticism for her carbon emissions and bragging about her luxurious modes of transport on Instagram (i.e. two private jets).

But then, news broke that Taylor Swift was crowned the “biggest celebrity CO2e polluter” by sustainable digital marketing agency Yard.

Using data from the CelebJets Twitter account, Yard determined Swift's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions as the worst, having flown 170 times since the start of the year. Her trips reportedly totalled 22,923 minutes in the air and generated 8,293.54 tonnes of CO2 emissions. These are said to be "1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions," according to the agency.

Her shortest flight was a brief 36 minutes from Nashville to Missouri, with an average flight time of around 80 minutes.



Accusations have since been shut down by a representative of the star, who told Rolling Stone: “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,”

“To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Hilariously, social media are now accusing momager Jenner of leaking the news to take the heat off her family – and now, Khloe has cheekily jumped in on the action by liking a viral clip online.

Khloe Kardashian cheekily liked the viral clip Instagram





One Instagrammer joked: "Momager Kris always has a backstory for whatever scandal her fam goes thru," while another "Legit my first thought when I saw that sh*t."

Swift fans, however, failed to see the funny side, with one slamming the light-hearted clip as "a low-class thing to do." They added: "Talk about nasty!! Now everyone knows you will bring down anyone. Not a lot of character."



A second added: "The obsession with Taylor…the Kardashians need to get real jobs."

Ouch.

