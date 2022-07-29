Celebrities using private jets to take short trips have become a hot topic lately with many people criticizing the Kardashian and Jenner family for their frequent trips but a new study has revealed the biggest perpetrator of it none other than Taylor Swift.

Yard, a digital marketing agency that focuses on sustainability, conducted a study using data from celebrities' public private jet usage statistics, to find out who is flying the most.

To everyone's surprise, Swift tops the CO2 emission list with 170 flights since January, racking up 8,293.54 tonnes of emissions this year.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Swift's emissions are "1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions," according to Yard.

The company says her shortest flight was a 36-minute flight from Nashville to Missouri and her average flight time is around 80 minutes.

Most people may have thought Jenner was the largest culprit of over-utilizing her private jet since she's faced backlash in the media for taking short flights and bragging about her expensive transportation.

But Jenner isn't even on the top 10 list, although her sister Kim Kardashian is number seven and her boyfriend Travis Scott is number 10.

As the public is encouraged to reduce, reuse, and recycle to fight climate change many feel top earners aren't subject to the same rules.

Online people expressed outrage of the singer-songwriter's private plane usage









Among the list of celebrities using private jets often was Steven Spielberg, Blake Shelton, A-Rod, Floyd Mayweather, and Jay-Z.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.