Khloé Kardashian had an "incredible" reaction to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson checking out the behind of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Tuesday, the professional wrestler turned respected actor posed alongside a display of his wax figure at the Teremana Bar experience, in which he was toasting with his tequila brand.

The Red Notice star was sporting a red knit polo shirt and black pants as he imitated his wax figure dressed in a khaki vest and pants with a white patterned top holding up a glass in a toast.

He then directed his attention to a wax figure of Kardashian nearby and said: "I got to introduce you to my neighbour."

Kardashian took to her Instagram stories and added commentary to The Rock's clip.

"Looks like I am in INCREDIBLE company!!! Yessss @therock," she said.

Johnson posed with the statue of the youngest Kardashian sisters and flashed his iconic raised eyebrow.



"I mean guys, look at that - we look kind of cool together, right?" he said, to which Kardashian responded that she was "crying" in laughter.

"Can we add a little bit more to my glutes, give me some glutes, like that!” @therock/TikTok

On the other hand, the actor did have an exception to one aspect of Kardashian's statue that he believed he didn't have - a notable backside (Kardashian commented on her stories and said, "They hooked me up.”)

Johnson looked at The Kardashians' figure, which was in a top and tight jeans before he asked museum officials if they could increase the "glutes" on his wax figure.

"Wait a second ... I mean guys,that's amazing. Can we add a little bit more to my glutes, give me some glutes, like that!" he said.

@therock I just have oneeee more note @madametussaudsusa 😇😂@khloékardashian👊🏾🥃

According to 3News, Johnson's appearance at Madame Tussauds transpired about a month after they unveiled his new figure.

He also made a surprise appearance to promote his Tequila brand, which was held at the venue, PEOPLE reported.

The actor has been in Las Vegas to appear at CinemaCon, all in promotion of films set to come out - DC League of Super Pets and Black Adam.

He was also honoured with CinemaCon's first-ever Entertainment Icon of the Decade Award.