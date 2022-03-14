Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor on Sunday at the Critics' Choice Awards for his role as Roman Roy in HBO’s Succession and his speech was also a winner in our books.

To his credit, the actor made it clear from the beginning that he hadn’t prepared anything for his acceptance speech. Let's just say, it went epically bad but in the best way possible.

“I was just telling Jeremy [Strong, his co-star] how I really hope they don’t say my name,” Culkin said. “I was really looking forward to that relief of not having to say anything. I have not prepared anything, so anything can come out.”

And oh boy did anything and everything come out. Culkin did the usual rounds of "thank yous" to Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, the HBO show's writers, and his co-stars; specifically harping on Sarah Snook and J. Smith-Cameron.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After acknowledging that he loves to work with Snook and that he wished she was there for the event he gave a shout-out to Smith-Cameron, who, "hates when I single out" Snook as someone he enjoys working with.

He added that Smith-Cameron is "probably my favorite actor to do scenes with—after Sarah Snook."

“Fun fact. Snook’s last name is actually pronounced Snoook, but I just can’t do that. Right?” Culkin said. “Another fun fact. Matthew Macfadyen’s name is David. I’m just droppin’ bombs here. It’s true. Look it up. I’m just talkin’ now. I’m just saying things...and stuff.”

"Thank you. You are never going to do this for me again. Thank you," Culkin concluded.



"Kieran Culkin with the best speech of the night and he didn’t even try," one fan later tweeted.

Another person wrote, "I want Kieran Culkin to give everyone's acceptance speech from now on. #CriticsChoiceAwards."

"Kieran Culkin’s Critics Choice speech should be nominated for best speech at the Critics Choice. And then he should win for best speech and make a speech about winning best speech," read a tweet from someone else.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.