Kim Kardashian fans believe they've spotted a not safe for work (NSFW) message in her recent Kanye West divorce celebration photos.

In a recent series of photos posted to her Instagram, the reality star and mogul, who has been legally declared single, can be seen lounging on a bed with cream-coloured sheets holding her phone taking selfies in one shot.

In another, she can be seen posing on her knees and eating cereal; all dressed in a hot pink onesie.

"Selfies and cereal kind of night," she captioned the post.

Once fans saw these snaps, they flocked to the comments questioning whether or not her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, took the pics and that they celebrated her legal victory from West while in bed together.

"I bet Pete Davidson took these pictures," one wrote while another added: "Pete's photography skills are improving!"

A third wrote: "All the single ladies now put ur hands up."

On Wednesday (March 2), Kardashian became legally single after filing initial court documents in December 2021.

And in divorce documents that CNN obtained in late February, she had refiled her petition.

"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media, which has created emotional distress," the documents read, in part.

In a report from TMZ, West's lawyer apparently had no objection to restoring Kim's single status.

However, the rapper, who has concerns about "assets and interest" regarding Kardashian using the trust for her business, requested she waives "marital privilege."

This means if she remarries in the future, he can call her new husband to testify about his communications with her if problems come up.

West is also not keen on Kardashian's relationship with Davidson, given his whole SKETE shenanigans, even though he is in a new relationship with a woman who looks similar.

Elsewhere, the rapper threatened to beat up the SNL comedian in his song "Eazy" with The Game, which has disturbing imagery.

