They went through one of the most high-profile celebrity breakups of all time, and now Kanye West has been jokingly accused of 'cloning' Kim Kardashian after posting a picture of his new partner.

The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, reportedly began dating the 24-year-old Instagram model in February after his split from Julia Fox.

And ever since, people have been pointing out her striking similarity to the Kardashian.

Fans have been reacting after Jones posted a selfie with Ye on Monday, having spent time together in Miami around a listening party for the musicians's new album 'Donda 2'.

Ye also posted a screengrab from a news report on his Instagram on his social media, and people were quick to comment – with some joking that he’d cloned his ex-partner, such was the resemblance between the pair.

“Kim looking badddd asf in this one,” one joked.

“Bro went for someone that looks like Kim,” another added.

“That’s Literally Kim bro… jeez,” another said, with one adding: “THIS MAN HAS A TYPE.”

The pair posed for selfie together Rap TV/Chaney Jones/Instagram

Meanwhile, according to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life, Kim herself isn’t perturbed whatsoever by Ye’s latest relationship.

“Kim has seen photos of Chaney and she thinks that Chaney should just be herself and not try to imitate her,” the insider said.

“But, if that is what Chaney wants to do to get the attention she is seeking, or win over Kanye, so be it. Kim’s focus right now is herself, her children, and her relationship with Pete [Davidson].”

Kim Kardashian and Ye split in 2021 AFP via Getty Images

It comes after Pete Davidson decided to leave Instagram for a second time following Ye fans calling him Skete.

Davidson was always pretty lowkey with his account and followed only two people including Kardashian who he’s been dating since October 2021.

Ye’s behaviour towards the pair has been called out as harassment by some commentators online.

