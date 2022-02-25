After being on Instagram for a week, following a highly anticipated return, Pete Davidson decided to leave the platform again following Ye fan's calling him Skete.

According to BuzzFeed News, fans realised that the Saturday Night Live comedian’s verified account had disappeared from the social media platform.

Davidson was rather lowkey with his account and followed only two people including Kim Kardashian who he’s been dating since October 2021.

Although he was excited, Ye fans flocked to his comments to make harsh comments such as “SKETE” (which the rapper car referred to him as for week) and “find God.”

On Thursday, Ye even took to his Instagram to make a post about Davidson deleting his account and said: “Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”

Seemingly consigning Ye's shenanigans, people took to the comments to poke fun at Davidson's departure.

"KIMYE FOREVER," one wrote.

"Skete Lavidson," another added.

A third wrote: "I DO NOT HAVE BEEF WITH SKETE.”

On numerous occasions, the rapper publicly slammed the comedian, especially accusing him of destroying his family.

In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye. And throughout their marriage and amid the split, they’ve had opposing thoughts on how to parent their four children; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.



The most recent instances of parenting clashes pertain to their daughter North was being “put on TikTok against his will” and Chicago who was photographed with Khloe Kardashian in what Ye thought was “too grown looking.”

Elsewhere, since Kardashian and Davidson have been seeing each other, Kanye hasn't shied away from opposing the divorce. For instance, he claimed that he’d “never even seen” the legal papers in November, and continued to refer to the reality star and beauty magnate as his “wife.”

He even made a series of elaborate gestures to win her over such as sending a truckload of roses to her on Valentine’s Day.

