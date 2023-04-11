Kim Kardashian compared to disturbing AHS character after being cast in the show

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to TV, starring in her family's reality shows E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Hulu's The Kardashians - but now she's set to act in the new season of American Horror Story.

But she's actually been previously compared to a disturbing character off a previous series of the show...

The 42-year-old announced her role in Ryan Murphy's anthology series via her social media channels by posting the eyes emoji and a drop of blood.

She also included by a video of a static television screen with eerie music that had moving words and blurred silhouettes showing Emma Roberts’ name and her name followed by the words “Are Delicate” and “AHS 12 This Summer.”

It's been reported that season 12 will be called "Delicate" but there has been no further information regarding the character Kardashian will play.

However, a representative for Murphy told Variety that Kardashian has a lead role in the series and that the character was crafted specifically for her.

AHS fans have previously referenced an outfit of Kardashian's that caused her to have an uncanny resemblance to a character in the show.

During the 2021 Met Gala, Kardashian turned heads when she wore a black Balenciaga couture gown with a mask and a train that completely covered up her face and body and caused people to question if it was really her.

Spot the difference: (Left) Kim Kardashian West attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City and (Right) Rubber Man from American Horror Story: Murder House. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

At the time, many were quick to note how she looked like Rubber Man from American Horror Story as he too was dressed up all in black, with his face covered - though his costume was latex,

The original Rubber Man was Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) in Murder House where he murdered couple Chad (Zachary Quinto) and Patrick (Teddy Sears) to change their minds about adopting a baby and later raped Vivien Harmon in the suit to fulfil Nora Montgomery's (Lily Rabe) wish to have another child, as per Screen Rant.

Guess we'll have to wait and see if Kardashian channels this look again when she stars in the new series...



