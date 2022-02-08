A trailer for The Kardashians has just dropped and people are very confused.

The new reality TV show from the Kardashian clan comes after their long-running show on E!, Keeping up with the Kardashians, came to an end in 2021 after 14 years.

Now, their new programme titled ‘The Kardashians’ is coming to Hulu and Disney+ on 14th April, but fans are puzzled by where its being streamed and what exactly Kourtney is doing in the teaser.

The trailer was posted on Twitter on Monday with the promise that “all the walls will be shattered” in the new season.

But, fans couldn’t help but ask why it's airing on Disney+, a platform primarily for kid-friendly content.













Others were also bewildered by Kourtney Kardashian’s pose that looks straight from an early 2010s editorial photoshoot.













Some people were also confused by the song choice of 'Feeling Good' by Nina Simone.





Whether you love or hate the teaser trailer, the brand new season of The Kardashians will available to stream in the UK on Disney+ from 14th April.

