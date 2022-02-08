A trailer for The Kardashians has just dropped and people are very confused.
The new reality TV show from the Kardashian clan comes after their long-running show on E!, Keeping up with the Kardashians, came to an end in 2021 after 14 years.
Now, their new programme titled ‘The Kardashians’ is coming to Hulu and Disney+ on 14th April, but fans are puzzled by where its being streamed and what exactly Kourtney is doing in the teaser.
The trailer was posted on Twitter on Monday with the promise that “all the walls will be shattered” in the new season.
But, fans couldn’t help but ask why it's airing on Disney+, a platform primarily for kid-friendly content.
Explain to me how and why they belong on the Disney Channel?— \ud835\udc9c\ud835\udcc3\ud835\udcb6 \ud835\udccc\ud835\udcc7\ud835\udcce\ud835\udcc3\u212f\ud835\udcb8\ud835\udcc0 \ud835\udcb2\ud835\udcc7\ud835\udcbe\ud835\udcc9\u212f\ud835\udcc8 (@\ud835\udc9c\ud835\udcc3\ud835\udcb6 \ud835\udccc\ud835\udcc7\ud835\udcce\ud835\udcc3\u212f\ud835\udcb8\ud835\udcc0 \ud835\udcb2\ud835\udcc7\ud835\udcbe\ud835\udcc9\u212f\ud835\udcc8) 1644272445
Disney, you better be joking!?!?pic.twitter.com/xGDxssZunu— Mr.ReXXX \ud83c\udf08\u270a\ud83c\udffe\u2744\ufe0f (@Mr.ReXXX \ud83c\udf08\u270a\ud83c\udffe\u2744\ufe0f) 1644285660
Disney is just buying everything at this pointpic.twitter.com/BSVVjkKoWw— Varian\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddfa (@Varian\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddfa) 1644263256
Walt disney rolling in his grave rn— \ud638\uc18c\ud83e\udd21HoSo Terra Toma (@\ud638\uc18c\ud83e\udd21HoSo Terra Toma) 1644283684
Others were also bewildered by Kourtney Kardashian’s pose that looks straight from an early 2010s editorial photoshoot.
Not Kourtney with the 2010 go to model pose. https://twitter.com/disneyplusuk/status/1490750285454659590\u00a0\u2026— richyrich323 (@richyrich323) 1644276075
kourtney standing like an america\u2019s next top model contestant because tyra told them it was \u201ceditorial\u201d once is sending mehttps://twitter.com/disneyplusuk/status/1490750285454659590\u00a0\u2026— joe (@joe) 1644270075
why was kourtney bent over like that? miss gurl said pic.twitter.com/PE89DrF3fb— kyla \ud83c\udf3b\ud83d\udc97 (@kyla \ud83c\udf3b\ud83d\udc97) 1644280205
Kourtney said https://twitter.com/alloveranthony/status/1490755963103686656\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/s439yDhm13— terryaki (@terryaki) 1644270185
Some people were also confused by the song choice of 'Feeling Good' by Nina Simone.
What phase of the simulation are we in for Disney Plus to be advertising another Keeping up with the Kardashians series with Nina Simone playing the background— sundjata \ud83c\udf1e (@sundjata \ud83c\udf1e) 1644295880
now why the hell do they have nina simone playing for the KARDASHIANShttps://twitter.com/DisneyPlusUK/status/1490750285454659590\u00a0\u2026— cj/bones :0 selfie day \ud83d\udccc (@cj/bones :0 selfie day \ud83d\udccc) 1644302347
Whether you love or hate the teaser trailer, the brand new season of The Kardashians will available to stream in the UK on Disney+ from 14th April.
