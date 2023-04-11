Kim Kardashian confirms major TV role written 'specifically for her'

In the most surprising collaboration of 2023, Kim Kardashian has announced that she'll be joining the cast of American Horror Story for season 12.

‘Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate’, the trailer announcing the news read.

While the storyline is firmly under wraps, fans are already speculating it could involve a doll, as the trailer has a lullaby playing in the background.

The show's creator, Ryan Murphy, has already said the role is 'stylist and terrifying' and unlike anything they've done before - written specifically with Kim in mind.

