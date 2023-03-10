Will the Kardashians be at the 2023 Met Gala?

Anna Wintour will allegedly be cracking down on the Met Gala guest list this year – and the Kardashians reportedly haven't made the cut.

Sources have reportedly told Page Six that the family have not been invited to the hotly anticipated event hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

However, someone close to the Kardashian-Jenner family hit back and told the publication this isn't true.

Kim was the first to make the cut in 2019 when she attended the event with her ex-husband, Kanye West. At the time, she tweeted: "I didn’t know anyone [and] I’m sure no one wanted me there." She said that after the event, "I went home [and] cried after of insecurity."

Last year, the entire family headed to the prestigious event, with Kim sporting the Marilyn Monroe 'Happy Birthday' dress and Kylie Jenner wearing Off-White as a tribute to the late Virgil Abloh.

Here's everything we know so far:

When is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala takes place on the first Monday in May every year, which means it'll take place on 1st May 2023.





What is the 2023 Met Gala theme?

This year's theme pays homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld, the longtime creative director of Chanel.

"Karl never tired of telling me that fashion did not belong in a museum. When we worked on the Chanel show together, he was incredibly generous in what he lent, but he was completely disinterested in the exhibition itself," Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute's Curator In Charge, said.







How is the guest list decided?

Unfortunately, not just anyone can buy a ticket to attend the event.

According to the New York Times, invitations are dependent on social status. Wintour still has the final say over every invitation.

Every year, designers and celebrities are selected to co-chair the event alongside Wintour. Last year's event saw actors Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda serve as the co-chairs and hosts.

Indy100 reached out to Vogue and a rep for the Kardashians for comment.

