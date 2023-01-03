Here's why Kim Kardashian is in trouble with Peta

PETA has spoken out after Kim Kardashian fans expressed their dismay over her dog's alleged living conditions.

In a since-deleted TikTok clip earlier this month, her two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, were seen in the garage.

The TikTok account @needthedeets reposted the video, which can be seen below.



"This video was deleted from North's account. Is it because Kim Kardashian doesn't want people to think they keep their dogs in the garage? I wonder why they deleted it…" their onscreen caption reads.

The clip stirred up a mixed response, with some jumping to the reality star's defence by saying there could be more context as to why they're in the garage. One suggested: "It could have been during any one of their holiday parties. They are tiny! I wouldn’t leave my kids out to be stepped on or accidentally let out."

Others weren't as happy, however, with one saying: "Probably bc it doesn't fit the 'aesthetic' lol."

Another said: "I'm not going to lie. I thought they got rid of them."

A third added: "My dogs living better than Kim Kardashian's dogs? That’s a flex for me tbh lol."





Now, the animal rights organisation have stepped in. Speaking to Page Six, they warned the Kardashian about the dangers.

They told the outlet: "Knowing that Kim Kardashian is anti-fur and mostly vegan, we are hoping hard that she does not relegate her dogs to life in a garage.

“What PETA does know is that dogs are highly social pack animals who need more than just soft beds and decorative stockings.

"They deserve to feel safe, loved, and to live inside the house as part of the family.”

Indy100 reached out to Kim Kardashian's representative for comment.



