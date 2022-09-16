Kim Kardashian was at New York Fashion Week's Fendi show where viewers believe she was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an awkward exchange.



In an 11-second long TikTok video uploaded by French magazine Madame Figaro, the reality TV star and SKIMS founder stood next to stylish actress Sarah Jessica Parker, both clapping as the models gave their final walk.

Wintour, who was sitting on the opposite side of the runway, walked over to greet Parker, who was waving at her.

However, Kardashian, 41, appeared to think the Vogue editor-in-chief was coming to her.

The entrepreneur looks to have said "hi" to the acclaimed editor and adjusted her clutch in her hands before realising Wintour, 72, was coming over to chat with Parker, 57.

Kardashian looked on as the two fashion legends seemingly had a conversation without her. The video ended abruptly, so it's unclear if they welcomed the reality TV star to their conversation.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@madamefigarofr #KimKardashian et #SarahJessicaParker côte à côte au premier rang du défilé @Fendi… saluées par #AnnaWintour à la fin du show ! #fendi #tiktokfashion #newyork #fashiontiktok #newyorkfashionweek

After the video went viral, people didn't hesitate to point out the seemingly point out awkward encounter.

One person wrote: "And just like that….. kk realized who she was standing next to."

"ANNA DIDN'T EVEN LOOK AT HER, "another added.

A third joked: "Kim just had a flashback moment back then when she was around Paris Hilton."

Still, fans did come to Kardashian's defence, with many not understanding where the hate comes from.

"I will NEVER understand how y'all could hate this woman this much just because she's famous," one added.

Someone else wrote: "Y'all see a 10-second clip and create the most unnecessary scenarios."

The Kardashians star and Wintour have had a complicated relationship over the years.

One time, the editor "banned" her from the 2012 Met Gala "banning" her from the 2012 Met Gala to Kardashian being a showstopper at the 2022 gala while donning the Marilyn Monroe dress. She even landed three US Vogue covers.

In Mach 2019, Wintour told Vogue that she admires how Kardashian has "become a little more minimal" in what she wears.

"You have to admire how [the Kardashians have] created an empire through their personalities and the creative genius of their mother."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

