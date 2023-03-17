Kim Kardashian asks for 'help' after attending Arsenal game but fans want her banned

Fans were stunned to learn that Kim Kardashian was in attendance at Thursday's Arsenal game where they lost to Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League.

The reality star took to her Instagram Stories with a series of shots from inside the North London club's Emirates Stadium.

One snap shows a table full of merch and matchday programmes, along with several bottles of the famed Prime drink. "Help me," she wrote in the on-screen text.

A second photo taken from their private booth shows her son Saint, 7, watching the match with friends. Aside from Saint being an Arsenal supporter, Kardashian was also reportedly filming a mystery documentary at the stadium.

BeIn Sports presenter Carrie Brown confirmed Kardashian's attendance, saying: "[The] news that seems to be setting social media alight – yes, Kim Kardashian is here, we can confirm now from the communications officer."

It didn't take long for social media to joke that Kardashian's attendance was to blame for Arsenal's loss.

"I don’t ever want to see Kim Kardashian in North London again," one bitter fan wrote, while another added: "Kim Kardashian goes to London and we have two injuries and lose on PKs. That Kardashian curse something wild."

Speaking about Arsenal's exit from the Europa LeagueMikel Arteta said: "I don’t know, if you go through the competition and win it, it’s magnificent, if it’s not, then it affects your plans in the league, that’s a different story.

"We wanted to go through and we put everything into it, the effort the boys put when it wasn’t our best day, individually and collectively, the hunger and the desire they showed to win, the way they were tracking back was incredible, they really wanted it and today it didn’t happen. We need to put our heads up, look towards Crystal Palace, it’s 11 games left, the first one starts on Sunday."

