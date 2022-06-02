Kim Kardashian has responded to critics after her recent appearance in a Beyond Meat advert as some observant viewers noticed she didn't actually taste the products.

On May 24th, the 41-year-old posted the advert on her Instagram feed which was met with scepticism from people who questioned if she had really eaten the products herself as the ad appears to cut before Kardashian tries the food.

One person wrote: "The hamburger wasn't bitten," as another person added: "I ain’t buying it cause you ain’t really eating it."

Someone else added: "This is so inauthentic," while a fourth person commented: "You didn’t even eat the food."

Clearing things up, Kardashian proved to her 314 million followers she did not just pose with the array of foods and did have a bite to eat as she shared multiple posts to her Instagram story of her enjoying the food - she was Beyond Meat's Chief Taste Consultant in the ad after all...

Plant-based burgers, sausages, tacos and chicken tenders from the shoot were some of the food that Kardashian tasted as she also addressed critics directly with her caption: "Guys, come on."





When Kardashian was initially announced as Beyond Meat's latest celebrity ambassador, she said in a statement: "I've been focusing on going more plant-based and can tell you that Beyond Meat is my absolute favorite – I love how all their products not only taste amazing but are also good for me and my family.

"As my fans know, my fridge and freezer are fully stocked with Beyond Meat's products and I'm so thrilled to be featured in the campaign as its Chief Taste Consultant to inspire people to include Beyond Meat in their diets."

Beyond Meat also had Kardashian's back, as it too tweeted a video of the A-lister tucking into some of their products, "Just gonna leave this here and walk away from the computer," the company tweeted.

In a statement to Today, Beyond Meat said: "When we said Kim’s greatest asset is her taste, we meant it. Of course, she eats Beyond Burgers (and Beyond Chicken Tenders and Beyond Sausages…) in real life and on set. That’s just one of the reasons why we love her and named her our Chief Taste Consultant."

It's not the first time, Kardashian has shared her love for the plant-based food company, as she used Beyond Meat in a vegan taco recipe posted on her sister Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website Poosh.

