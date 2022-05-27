Kim Kardashian gives a tour of her 30,000-piece wardrobe

Kim Kardashian has given viewers an inside look at her 30,000-piece 'archive' wardrobe set in a storage unit during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The room is piled high with boxes and labelled rails with outfits of the star dating back to the early 2000s. Impressively, for every outfit, she can still remember the year, the occasion, and how her hair and makeup were styled.

"I forgot that I can make decisions too," she said of her newfound independence since her divorce from Kanye, who styled her during their relationship.

