Kim Kardashian uses Israel-Hamas war to flag a totally separate humanitarian issue

Kim Kardashian has used a statement about the Israel-Hamas war to fly the flag for another humanitarian cause.

Writing on Instagram, the influencer expressed sympathy for those caught in the unfolding conflict in the Middle East but urged people to also address "ethnic cleansing" in Armenia.

Dedicating the message to "[her] Jewish friends and family," she wrote: "I love you. I support you. I have heard about how scared you feel during this time, and I want you to know you are not alone in this.

“My heart is broken seeing the videos of these babies and families being terrorized and murdered in front of the whole world!

“As human beings with a heart, how can anyone not be devastated by these horrific images that we will never be able to unsee?”

She continued: “No matter who’s [sic] side you are on, or how you have been triggered by the horrors of these past few days, our hearts should always have room for compassion towards innocent victims caught in the cross hairs of warring over power, politics, religion, race and ethnicity,” she wrote.

She added that she and her family are “praying for the safe return of hostages” and “for peace for all the innocent.”

Then she brought attention to the people who are the “victims of an ethnic cleansing themselves” in Armenia.

“They are in this moment also suffering from an extreme humanitarian crisis, and there are still prisoners of war being held captive or missing,” she wrote.

Condemning the "indefensible violence" carried out by Hamas, she went on: "Although I know there is nothing, I can do to personally get rid of the pain of those who are suffering, my family and I are praying for the safe return of hostages, for those that have died and their affected families, for peace for all the innocent, and for the perpetrators of this indefensible violence to be brought to justice."

She concluded her statement by urging her 364 million Instagram followers not to "judge" others for speaking out or staying silent at a time of crisis, and to check on the people they love.

"My call to action today, something that we can all do, is simply to reach out to your friends, colleagues, and those in your community, those who are hurting, no matter what side they are on, check in on them and tell them you love them," she wrote.

"I also ask that, during difficult times like these, not to judge who is or isn't speaking out, because everyone should be allowed to deal with times of crisis in the way that they feel most comfortable, whether it be privately or publicly."

Her statement comes as the Israel-Hamas conflict escalates, with latest reports claiming Hamas murdered over 40 young children and babies. Israel has retaliated through air strikes in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan took control of the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Armenia last month creating tensions and conflict between the ex-Soviet states.

Armenians have left the region, saying they have been displaced.

