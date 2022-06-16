Footage has re-emerged that suggests Marilyn Monroe's dress that Kim Kardashian wore to the 2022 Met Gala was already damaged.

The reality star and SKIMS founder received permission to wear Monroe's "Happy Birthday Mr President" dress by Ripley's Believe It or Not!, who purchased the dress for $4.8m (£3.9m) back in 2016.

Since Kardashian wore the dress, The Marilyn Monroe Collection alleged that she caused damage to the garment and even shared a series of posts on Instagram.

"Just in case you missed it… Missing crystals, and some left hanging by a thread," they wrote in one post.

In another post, the collection also wrote the following: "To anyone who may be questioning the actual condition of Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress prior to being purchased by @ripleysbelieveitornot or implying that low-quality photos of the dress were shared to somehow make the newly discovered damage to the dress seem worse than it actually is."

They added: "Without question, the damage is significant."

Now, the re-emerged footage appears to show that the dress was missing crystals and had a slight tearing before the mogul took it to the Met Gala.

People on TikTok have run to Kardashian's defence. One person who goes by @gaymanwithaspraytan made a stitched video of fellow content creator Kay Marie who took screenshots of the dress, which seemingly showed damage before it was worn.

"Everyone is talking about Kim Kardashian damaging Marilyn Monroe's dress after she wore it to the Met Gala but thank you to Kay Marie because the damage was there before she even put the dress on," he said in the video that showed a before and after of the dress.

"The rhinestones are missing; the clamps are all messed up," he said, showing a screenshot of Ripley's Instagram post of the dress.

He hilariously added: "Whoever did this and tried to blame Kim, you will be hearing from my lawyer, and my lawyer is Kim."

Other people didn't hesitate to respond to the video with their own sentiments.

One wrote: "They're reaching for the stars to hate Kim for anything at this point."

"People are always looking for a way to hate on Kim. Jealousy is not a good look!" another added.

A third wrote: "Actually the dress is more valuable [than] ever now KIM IS ICONIC."

