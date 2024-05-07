Met Gala fans confused by Kim Kardashian’s incongruous accessory

Kim Kardashian stunned in a Margiela gown at the Met Gala with thousands flocking to her Instagram posts to praise the reality star.

Kardashian, 43, donned an all-silver ensemble by John Galliano for the biggest night in fashion, complete with long blonde waves and a metallic, embellished skirt.

The star also clung to what some have described as an "emotional support" shawl, and which some online trolls disapproved of.

One person quipped: "I asked my bf about Kim Kardashian’s shawl and he replied: 'You know she probably didn’t take her iron supplement and got real cold in the limo.'"



Another candid tweet read: "Hot take on Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala 2024 look: The hourglass silhouette to fit the theme is a bit of a reach. The cardigan doesn’t make sense. Her gasping for air is fassshun, she looks good not gonna lie."

A third asked: "Kim babe please what’s up with the cardigan?"

Meanwhile, another had a rational explanation, writing: "I was wondering why Kim Kardashian wore a little grey cardigan to the Met Gala but then I saw that it was about 17 degrees! brrrr!"

Elsewhere, others were fans of the look, including her sister Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe took to Kim's Instagram post to fawn over her ensemble for the 2024 theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

"I am NOT WELL," Khloe commented on the Met Gala snaps which racked up over 1.5 million likes and thousands more comments. Of course, the Good American founder commented in good humour.

Khloe also turned to her Instagram Stories to compliment her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and her mother Kris Jenner.

She called Kendall a "living angel" and praised Kylie's "vintage Barbie" look.

