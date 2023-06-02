Kim Kardashian 'only lets her kids watch Apple TV' for heartbreaking reason

Kim Kardashian has revealed she can only let her kids watch Apple TV to reduce the risk of any adverts or shows about their dad, Kanye West, popping up.

The reality star has had a turbulent time with her rapper ex-husband publishing private communications between them online, and The Kardashians season three shows Kim finally taking a stand.

"When stuff is said, it's a chain to my whole household...no TV, only Apple TV", she said. "I can't risk an Access Hollywood 'coming up next' or anything on the news coming up with their dad mentioned and they want to watch."

