Kim Kardashian transforms daughter into Kanye West in bizarre video

Reality television star and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian turned her eldest daughter, North, 9, into her father, Kanye West, in a video – and some people found it odd.

In a video shared on the mother-daughter duo's TikTok account (@kimandnorth) on Thursday (5 January), North can be seen with makeup on her face to give her the appearance of having a mustache and beard, just like her father.

The little fashionista was also sporting a black hoodie and matching knitted black hat.

Kardashian donned a black tank top and what appeared to be a pair of silvery and futuristic sunglasses from West's Yeezy line with Adidas before he and the brand severed ties.

The musician and artist's 2013 song "Bound 2" was also playing out in the background.

North didn't do any lip-syncing to the track, but Kardashian could be seen mouthing the lyrics "Bound to falling in love."

The Kardashians star famously co-starred in her ex-husband's music video for the track.

North seems to appreciate TikTok, so using it as a way to pay homage to her West may warm his heart.

He hasn't always been fond of North being on the platform to begin with.

The comment section for this TikTok video is turned off, but that didn't stop people from flocking to Twitter to share their confusion.

One person on Twitter wrote: "What is North West and Kim K doing rn[?]."

"Kim and North's recent is ridiculous what is going on, another added.

A third wrote:" NAH CAUSE [WHOSE] IDEA WAS THIS? Kim and North TikTok is Wild."

Prior to the "Bound 2" clip, Kardashian and North shared a different video of themselves – this time fully lip-syncing and dancing to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off."

The comment section was also turned off.

As many remember, West and Swift had "Bad Blood" since he interrupted the Midnights artists' 2009 VMAs speech.

Still, it seems the Swift TikTok is in good faith and playful.

