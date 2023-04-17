Kim Kardashain's latest 'absurd Photoshop fail' leaves fans confused

Kim Kardashian has been accused of a “Photoshop fail” over a recent Instagram post, but it seems not all is as it first appears.

It began when Kardashian posted a mirror selfie in her bathroom on Instagram wearing a bikini set from her own clothing brand Skims Swim.

She captioned it: “I just try on @skims swim and pray it doesn’t rain forever in LA.”

The post has been liked more than 2.4 million times and gathered over 14,500 new comments, some of which accused the reality star of editing the image.

Some fans noted that around her left hand where she held her phone, it appeared as though her middle finger was missing due to presumed editing of the image.

One Instagrammer commented: “Wait, where's the middle finger?”

Another said: “The amount of editing is absurd. Just post a regular pic. Nobody cares... You're in your 40s.”

Someone else said: "Image looks distorted to me???"

But, the mystery of the picture “editing” was put to bed after fans zoomed in and realised that the missing finger appeared to be due to her phone being held on a black PopSocket that blended in with the colour of the phone.

The way Kardashian held the phone around the PopSocket made it appear as if her finger had been edited out, when in fact, it was simply hidden behind the device.

A fan wrote: “She has a pop-socket on, that’s what’s going on with her fingers. I was so confused for a second there.”

