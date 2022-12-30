Kim Kardashian's psychic predicts big life development for Harry Styles

Kim Kardashian's psychic Jayne Wallace revealed her 2023 predictions for some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Harry Styles.

Speaking with the DailyMail's Femail, Wallace gave the lowdown on the significant life developments the "Watermelon Sugar" singer may experience in the New Year.

For one, she senses that there is a lot in store for Styles, noting that a late-show hosting opportunity in the US.

Styles did delve into the acting world, appearing in Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.

And for the romance front, Wallace said that the "girl around him is absolutely beautiful," with the singer looking forward to fatherhood.

"He wants to be a family, wants to be a dad," Wallace told the outlet.

She also noted that the former One Direction artist's life will be about happiness, believing his "very American" significant other will become pregnant by late 2023.

In November, it was revealed that Styles and Olivia Wilde broke up after almost two years together, after they initially took a "break."

A source told PEOPLE that the distance had been hard for Wilde, who was "disappointed" at the outcome.

"They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all," they said.

When it comes to the reality TV star and SKIMS founder, Wallace believes Kardashian's life will be centred around family and romance in 2023.

This year, The Kardashians star had a highly publicised and drama-filled divorce from her ex-husband, Kanye West, but is emotionally in "a lot better a place" now, according to Wallace.

The psychic also thinks Kardashian is on the path to settling down with someone who is her "soulmate" and "normal" and who really wants to become a parent.

The mogul's life in 2023 will be about deciding if she wants to be in a relationship again and settle down, with Wallace sensing a wedding in the family in August or September.

The potential for children could also be on the horizon, as Wallace sensed twins and a surrogacy.

