Kim Kardashian fans delighted to see an 'unfiltered selfie' from the star

Kim Kardashian has received widespread praise for her candid Instagram post during a trip to the dentist – disposable bib and all.

The SKIMS CEO shared the seemingly filter-free snap on Monday (6 March), and has since racked up over 1.2 million likes in the process.

Fans flocked to the post to compliment the reality star, with Shahs Of Sunset's Mike Shouhed saying she "can even make a dentist chair look good".

Another said Kardashian is "ageing like fine wine."

"This is what I think I look like in the dentist chair except I don't," a third joked.

It comes after Kardashian previously opened up about her appearance in a conversation with Elite Daily, where she shared how she struggled to accept her flaws for a long time.

"My physical appearance has been scrutinised for years, both by myself and other people, and in the last few years, I've finally been able to make peace with the imperfections that I previously struggled to accept," she told the publication.

She also opened up about her beauty brand and wanting to share her daily skincare routine with the world through her own range of products.

"There are some people who might think the nine-step system is overwhelming, but I wanted to create a line that was true to exactly what I use," she said.

Kardashian expressed how her psoriasis diagnosis in 2011 prompted her to change up her skincare.

"It was such a catalyst for my journey of skin care discoveries," she said. "Now it’s so important for my peace of mind to know I’m taking the best care of my skin. It’s also such a relaxing time to have to myself when I’m applying my products."

