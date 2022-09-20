At the age of 73, King Charles III recently became the oldest person to assume the British throne after being the longest-serving heir apparent in history.

Since he lost his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and acceded to the throne, many have shared their thoughts on what they think he is going to be like as a King and also relived some of their memories of interacting with the-then Prince Charles.

Among those sharing personal details was Rosanne Cash, the daughter of US country singer Johnny Cash, who posted an old photograph of then Price Charles alongside her father.

In a tweet, she wrote: “I’ve been debating all day whether or not to post this photo, but it’s just too good to keep under wraps.

“I expect a lot of captions, but none I haven’t thought of already. But go right ahead.”

In the image, a young Prince Charles with what looks like facial hair can be seen standing next to Johnny Cash as they both look over at something off camera.

The tweet has been liked over 72,000 times and people duly posted funny captions.

One Twitter user wrote: “My king, and some English guy.”

Someone else joked: “‘’Johnny, I'm assured they'll call this a “wispy hipster beard” in the decades to come.’”

Another quipped: “One King of country music and the other formerly known as Prince. What a great photo.”

“Walk the Lineage,” someone else joked.

