It might only be Monday, but we may have already seen the most bizarre tweet we are going to read this week as Kirstie Allsopp revealed on Twitter that she managed to swallow an AirPod.

The Location, Location, Location television presenter made the strange revelation explaining that she accidentally swallowed the Apple headphone but was able to bring it back up before the need to seek medical attention.

Allsopp wrote: “In other news I just swallowed an AirPod while downing my vitamins, I don’t recommend it.

“I’ve managed to chuck it back up without having to go to hospital, but my throat is really quite sore.”

When a puzzled Twitter user questioned how she managed it, Allsopp explained: “AirPods in pocket, put vitamins in pocket while getting glass of water, chucked vitamins into mouth, gulped water, go for second lot, see one AirPod in hand, check pocket, check handbag.

“Realise there’s only one place it could be.”

Twitter users responded with some unable to grasp how that could happen. Meanwhile, others poked fun at Allsopp’s unfortunate incident.

One person joked: “Well you know what they say an apple a day keeps the doctor away.”

Another quipped: “Did you end up with a Bluetooth.”

Someone else replied: “You couldn't waterboard me into admitting this.”

“Was about to swallow my AirPods until I saw Kirstie doesn't recommend it. A lucky escape there,” said another user.

Someone else argued: “Save this for next time she tries to argue her career is based off her intellect and not the fact her father is a Baron.”

