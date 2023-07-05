Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae criticised for 'weird' age gap bikini photoshoot

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, turned to Instagram on Tuesday (4 July) with a series of snaps alongside her friend, influencer Addison Rae, 22.

The photos show the pair sporting matching bikinis and posing by the pool as The Kardashians star showed off her baby bump.

Many people flocked to the post to compliment the two, with a handful of famous faces showing their love, including Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia, Simon Huck and Rae herself.



It didn't take long for harsh trolls to chime in with criticism and questions about their "weird" age-gap friendship.

"Why is a 44-year-old friends with a 22-year-old?" one person asked. "This is just weird to me."

Another wrote: "I swear to God, this is the most weirdest friendship."

A third person believed the photo to be intentional after her sister Kim Kardashian accused her of having no friends. "Wait, Kourtney posts her long-lost friend days after Kim says she has no friends," they commented.

Meanwhile, some jumped to her defence, with one writing: "People don’t understand that you can be way younger but be way more mature than half the people at Kourtney’s age. Love it."





The pair first became friends in 2020 when Rae appeared in a TikTok video with the Poosh founder's son, Mason.

Speaking about how their friendship came about, Rae explained: "I met Kourtney through a friend — through David [Dobrik] — and we had surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok,"

"We got really close and we started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."

