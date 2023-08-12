Kourtney Kardashian facing backlash for 'insensitive' fire caption amid Hawaii tragedy

Kourtney Kardashian has slammed and branded "insensitive" to Hawaii fire victims for an Instagram remark.

The reality star posted a series of snaps of her recent holiday with her husband, Travis Barker, proudly showing off her baby bump.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off beach pictures and balcony views of the sea.

She captioned her social media post: "The ocean calms the fire in me."

Fans have slammed the 44-year-old – who is pregnant with her fourth child – with the post coming just hours after wildfires broke out in nearby Hawaii.

So far the death toll has hit 53 with 1,000 missing as locals evacuate the fire-torn island.





President, Joe Biden has declared a "major disaster declaration."

One fan said: "Maybe not the best time to say 'the ocean calms the fire.'

“When people in Hawaii were forced into the ocean because of a fire."

Natasa Hall said: "Gross caption."

Another Instagram follower added: "Terrible timing for a terrible caption."

Tiana Olson said: "Except when you're forced to jump into the ocean.

“Because you and your car have been engulfed in flames as you try to escape the fire that's burning down your home.

"I know you're just a celebrity and you won't even respond to this.

“But my entire town just burnt to the ground, and it's like the people who have the ability to help just pretend not to know what's going on."

Someone else added: "So insensitive to the people on Maui."

Another follower said: "That’s a really inappropriate caption.”

Laurie Somers added: "I wonder if you all have thought about the people of Maui?

“You seem very insensitive.

"Do we really care about your baby bump when the people of Maui are suffering? Really?"

