Kourtney Kardashian has Travis Barker's name on her lingerie

Kourtney Kardashian has her husband Travis Barker's name inscribed on her lingerie.

On Sunday, the Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram Stories to post a photo of the lacey white underwear with gold-tinted flowers.

His name was etched in blue thread, stylised in cursive writing.

As intimate as this snap is, it is far from the spouses' cheekiest pictures.

For Father's Day, Barker shared other photos. One photo appeared to be a drone photo of himself with Kardashian, son Landon Barker, daughter Alabama Barker and family friend Carl Dawson.

He also shared photos of his two kids and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

"I love u beyond words can describe, your somebody who will always made sure family was first, I have so much respect for the ways you've taught me in many aspects; thank you for bringing me into this world and showing me how a real man treats you," Alabama penned in an Instagram Story post of her and her Barker.

La Hoya also took to her Instagram Story to caption a selfie of herself with Barker at the beach and wrote: "Love you endlessly."

Last week, Kardashian and Travis packed on the PDA for a racy photoshoot for the vegan chicken brand Daring Foods.

The pair could be seen snacking on a large bucket of fried breaded plant chicken in the back of a limo.

The shoot was captured by fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth two days after their Vegas elopement in April.

Other stills showed Barker joyfully feeding his wife spaghetti by hand as she sat on a room service table pressed against a window at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood while sporting Enfants Riches Déprimés x Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses.

In both images, she donned a red crocodile minidress while her spouse wore a black long-sleeved shirt and matching trousers.

In some footage from the campaign, the two indulged in a bubble bath together as they sipped on champagne and had food in bed.

Later, they had a makeout session outside the room of their hotel room, where Barker could be seen pushing her down the hallway on top of a room service table.

At another point, the rocker can be seen trying the chicken with Kardashian, who wore a blindfold.

Kardashian noted that she's been on her health journey for 13 years and is "conscious" f what she feeds herself and her children.

"I'm not fully vegan, but Travis has helped me keep to a mostly plant-based diet, which is so much easier with Daring," she said.

She continued: "I honestly cannot believe how much it tastes like chicken."

Barker, who has not eaten meat since he was 13 years old, said that he is "excited to see more plant-based choices on menus."

Last month, the pair had their third wedding in Portofino, Italy, on Dolce & Gabbana's estate.

Their nuptials happened after they legally tied the knot on May 15 after a non-legal ceremony in Las Vegas with an Elvis impersonator.

