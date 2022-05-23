Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker recently tied the knot in a ceremony in Italy - but onlookers had some carb concerns.

Pictures from the lavish event in Portofino show how the bride’s trailing veil featured a Virgin Mary motif that replicates one of Barker’s many tattoos.

But, among the many glamorous pictures and clips from the event, people couldn’t help but be distracted by the size of the pasta portion served at the reception.

In an Instagram story posted by Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner, she shared a video of someone serving up spaghetti onto brightly coloured plates.

The pasta was expertly placed in the centre of the plate but has left some commenting on the tiny size of the portion.

A Twitter user posted a screengrab of the pasta on Twitter, writing: “the pasta portion size at kourtney kardashian’s wedding is the one of the saddest things i’ve ever seen.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The post has been liked more than 10,000 times and counting as many others sharing their disgust at the portion sizing.

One person wrote: “If you serve me this I am making a scene.”

“I eat more raw pasta checking it’s cooked than this,” someone else said.

Another Twitter user said: “sure Kourtney and Travis’s wedding looks magical, but imagine waiting all day for pasta and they serve you up this absolute bullshit, I would leap into the sea.”

Someone else wrote: “If I got served this at a wedding, after you’ve just suffered through the ceremony, the photos & the eon of time spent at the bar post-photos, I’d be whipping that plate across the room like it was the Ultimate Frisbee finals.”

Another said: “personally if a portion isn’t the size of my face I’m not interested.”

Agreed.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.