Kris Jenner reveals unusual connection to the Menendez Brothers

Kris Jenner is one of the most powerful women in business. She manages some of the most famous faces on the planet, attends the biggest events, and knows everyone - and as it would turn out, that means everyone.

In fact, in the premiere episode of season six of The Kardashians, the 69-year-old revealed that she actually has an unusual connection to the Menendez Brothers.

For those who didn't jump on the Monsters Netflix bandwagon which propelled their case to the forefront of justice campaigns, Lyle and Erik Menendez have been incarcerated for approximately 35 years (on life without parole), after they were found guilty of murdering their wealthy parents in their home.

But as the story unravelled over the years, it would turn out the two then-teenagers would outline years of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents.

Following the release of the show, Los Angeles's top prosecutor backed the brothers' bid for resentencing - and they could soon be freed.

And now, in the new series of the KarJenner reality show, we see Kim Kardashian (who is known for having a keen interest in prison reform), talking about the Ryan Murphy TV show with her mum, Kris Jenner.

“Oh, my God. You know I knew those guys in the ‘80s,” Kris tells her daughter. “I knew the kids because Erik used to come over and play tennis with your dad on the weekends.”

“I remember my dad talking about the case and I remember the whole case growing up in Beverly Hills, that’s where we were,” Kim herself remembers of the event taking place in August 1989, when her dad, Robert Kardashian, was a lawyer representing high-profile clients such as OJ Simpson.

“Now, being older and seeing it from a different lens, 35 years later, and knowing what I know now about the system, I just have a whole different outlook on it."

Fans online were just as surprised by the revelation.

"I want a Kris Jenner documentary about how she grew and went back in time. The way she just spoke about how the Menendez brothers used to play tennis in her house??", one wrote.

It's thought that later in 2024, Kim Kardashian visited the Menendez brothers behind bars as part of her prison reform work.

The Kardashians is now available to stream on Disney+

