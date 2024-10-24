Why have the Menendez brothers become a bizarre style inspiration on TikTok?

This year the Menendez brothers have been in the spotlight due to the recent Netflix true crime series and documentary film about their case - and they've already become unexpected style inspo, thanks to TikTok...

Lyle and Erik Menendez are currently serving a life sentence in prison after the brothers were found guilty in their second trial in 1996 (after an initial mistrial two years before) of the brutal murders of their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez who were gunned down inside their Beverly Hills home in 1989.

In 1990, the brothers were arrested for their parent's murder after Erik confessed the crime to his therapist.

The prosecution argued that Lyle and Erik's motive was to inherit their family fortune. However, the brothers claimed that their father sexually abused them and that they acted in self-defence.

The brothers were sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole, and their motive has left people divided.

The recent Netflix projects have caused widespread conversation on social media, particularly Ryan Murphy's “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” which has come under fire by viewers who believe this series should not have been made in the first place and even the family of the Menendez brothers, who called it a “grotesque shockadrama”.

The fictional wardrobe of Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch as Lyle and Erik on the show, and the real brothers clothing back in the 80s and 90s is in a similar vein to the "old money" fashion trend which previously went viral on TikToK.

Think polo shirts, a tied sweater over the shoulder, tennis-inspired fits, jumpers, chinos and sunglasses.





"Going as Lyle Menendez for Halloween so she pays more attention to me,” TikToker Torinbrooks wrote in his viral clip, while @sarah.marell shared how she dressed her husband in 80s preppy style after seeing Lyle's outfits".

As you might expect, the trend has been criticised. Lucía García wrote in Latin Times that trends like this "trivialize the tragic events that shaped the Menendez brothers' lives."

Meanwhile, the Menendez brother's case is being reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney for possible resentencing following after significant new evidence has emerged.

