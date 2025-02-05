One of Bianca Censori’s barely-there Grammy outfits is now for sale

Bianca Censori undoubtedly turned heads at this year's Grammy awards when she and husband, Kanye West, turned up to the red carpet with the Yeezy architect near-enough naked.

Censori, 30, originally strolled in front of the cameras draped in a long, fur coat, before dropping it to reveal all, with only an 'invisible dress' being... well, useless.

While the stunt reportedly cost Kanye a $20 million gig, and questions have been raised over the control he has over his wife's fashion choices, the rapper has dropped a major hint that the dress could soon be for sale via his brand, Yeezy.

But if you simply can't wait to spend hundreds of dollars on a dress that you may as well not be wearing, another item from Censori's wardrobe that night is now on sale for anyone to buy.

The couple were spotted later in the evening at a private after-party, where Censori jumped on the mic for karaoke, while West appeared to spend his time texting, hidden behind sunglasses.





And true to her style, the Australian native wore another barely-there look - a black, mesh thong leotard. Still more than she'd had on earlier, I suppose.

The leotard in question is now available to buy on the Yeezy website in just one size, although there is some confusion around the pricing. Some users are seeing it listed for just $20, while others browsing the website have seen it priced at $667 (we've contacted Yeezy to clarify, in case you want to bag it for yourself).

Oh, and it's also completely see-through too.

"If I went out like this I’d be arrested", one person commented underneath a photo from the party.

"They obviously have no intention of stopping this behaviour because they can get away with it", another pointed out.

We dread to think what their next stunt might be.

