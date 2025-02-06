Bianca Censori's family responds to bold Grammys moment with Kanye West

Bianca Censori's family has offered a brief statement following her 'nude' Grammy stunt with Kanye 'Ye' West.

Over the weekend, the pair were spotted on the Grammy red carpet. And while they didn't actually attend the awards ceremony itself – with speculation they had been escorted out (which resulted in an online feud) – Censori's outfit choice created confusion far and wide.

But now, the 30-year-old's mother, Alexandra, has broken her silence Censori took over headlines.

On Wednesday (5 February), she reportedly told Daily Mail Australia reporters: "We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can."

Alexandra added: "I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you."

West, who officially changed his name to 'Ye' in 2018, has since hinted at the inspiration behind Censori's daring sheer mini-dress.

On Instagram, Ye posted a photo of the fittingly named 'INVISIBLE DRESS,' which appears to be a new and upcoming addition to his Yeezy collection.

The post originally had the comments section switched on and contained further details in the caption: "Crafted from a one-way stretch see through nylon with two darts and held together by a slightly darker nude colored 2-millimeter baby lock stitch. It took five toiles and multiple fittings to perfect the shape."

While the dress has not yet been added to the Yeezy site, the black leotard that Censori wore to a Grammy afterparty is on sale for £17, along with an array of tracksuits and accessories.

Some fans believed it was a marketing genius move, while others were just as confused as before.

