Kristen Stewart's risque Rolling Stone cover triggers right-wingers

Kristen Stewart's masculine-coded Rolling Stones cover has left right-wingers raging.

In one snap, Stewart has her hand down her jockstrap, telling the publication: "I want to do the gayest f***ing thing."

"If I got through the entire Twilight series without ever doing a Rolling Stone cover, it’s because the boys were the sex symbols," she said. "Now, I want to do the gayest f***ing thing you’ve ever seen in your life."

"If I could grow a little moustache, if I could grow a f***ing happy trail and unbutton my pants, I would," Stewart added. "Guys — I’m sorry — but their f***ing pubes are shoved in my face constantly, and I’m like, 'Ummmm, bring it in.'"

The Love Lies Bleeding actress came out in 2017 during her SNL monologue where she took a swipe at Donald Trump.

Stewart has seemingly lived rent-free in some Republicans' heads for free for a while now. Back in 2012, the former president issued dating advice to her former co-star Robert Pattinson.: "[Pattinson] should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again – just watch. He can do much better," he wrote.

Now, the new Rolling Stones cover has sent right-wingers spiralling once more, with one account simply calling it "disgusting." This was in response to Oli London (an ex 'trans-racial' person, who at one point, went under the knife to look like Jimin from BTS) who suggested the cover "pushes 'Queer’ and non-binary ideology."

Another added: "This is what woke does to you, and it’s horrifying."

Meanwhile, the shoot was praised by many others, with one fan highlighting: "I need straight men to understand that not everything is for them. kristen stewart on the cover of rolling stone? not trying to be attractive to straight men. not everything has to appeal to your gaze, not everything is for you!!!"

Another said: "Queer person pushing boundaries and making the cis-hets uncomfortable…LOVE to f***ing see it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Stewart spoke about other figures in Hollywood and how being queer has not affected her career.

"And it goes: Jodie [Foster], me, boygenius," she explained. "I’m in the middle. Do you know what I mean? Jodie had such a hard time [as a gay actor], and I’m not speaking for her — I am objectively analysing the time and place in which she was being her, and that is not easy — I would say f***ing near-impossible if you wanted to continue doing what you love."

