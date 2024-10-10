The online spat between YouTube content creators Olajide “KSI” Olatunji and Daniel “DanTDM” Middleton intensified on Friday (October 4), when the Sidemen member and musician invited the Mincecraft gamer onto the group’s Sidecast podcast to discuss their recent Twitter beef.

If you’re new to the drama (we honestly won’t hold it against you), DanTDM – the TDM standing for his old channel name ‘The Diamond Minecart, by the way – posted a tweet on September 16 in which he criticised Lunchly, KSI’s lunch kit brand with fellow influencers Logan Paul and Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson which they hope will rival the American company Lunchables.

He wrote: “What happened to YouTubers man... I can’t not say anything anymore.

“This is selling stuff for the sake of making money, simple. How does this benefit their fans?

“This is selling crap to kids who don’t know better than to trust the people who are selling it to them. Do better.”

KSI then clapped back with tweets of his own, taking aim at Middleton’s branded figurines and referencing DanTDM’s previous videos in which he promoted a subscription box known as MunchPak.

He also called out DanTDM when tech reviewer Marques Brownlee faced criticism over a wallpaper app and McDonald's teased a collaboration with American content creator Kai Cenat.

The boxer and rapper also released an almost 20-minute video on September 22 in which he dedicated a large amount of the upload to discussing the online drama, referencing other YouTubers who have marketed food products and claiming he is “not seeing people going crazy towards them on Twitter”.

“Do you know why? It’s because people just hate us,” he said.

“People hate Logan Paul, okay? They hate Mr Beast, and they hate me on Twitter,” he complained in the video, titled ‘Everybody Hates Us Right Now’.

Then, as he geared up to promote two new singles – “Thick of It” featuring rapper Trippie Redd and solo track “Low” – KSI shared multiple tweets linking to a website with the URL being MyApology.co.uk, which instead directed visitors to a page to pre-save “Thick of It”.

At the time of writing, the URL now links to the music video for the track, which was released together with “Low” on Friday.

KSI’s latest dig came on Friday morning, when he directed a tweet at DanTDM and said: “Why don’t you come over to Sidecast? Let’s talk this out like men.”

The podcast is hosted by Olatunji as well as the six other members of the YouTube supergroup: Simon “Miniminter” Minter; Harry “WroeToShaw” Lewis; Vikram “Vikkstar123” Barn; Josh “Zerkaa” Bradley; Tobi “TBJZL” Brown and Ethan “Behzinga” Payne.

Although the invitation has been ridiculed by other social media users, who have pointed out that KSI is continuing to take issue with one single tweet.

And while all this was going on, DanTDM has not responded to the drama or KSI’s podcast invitation since his initial tweet on September 16.

Instead, he has continued to post content to his 29 million subscribers on YouTube, releasing a new Minecraft video on September 22.

