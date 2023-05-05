KSI's mother surprises fans by appearing to show support for Andrew Tate

KSI’s mother Yinka Olatunji surprised followers this week after appearing to show support for Andrew Tate on social media.

The YouTuber’s mum has more than 85,000 followers on Twitter. She normally uses her account to support her son and his efforts in the boxing ring.

However, this week she seemed to support controversial figure and former professional kickboxer Tate.

Tate, who was detained by Romanian authorities along with his brother back in December on suspicion of rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group, has been under house arrest since the start of April after winning an appeal against his detention being extended for a fourth time.

Both Andrew and Tristan Tate, who reportedly had their house arrest extended by a month to 29th May, deny the allegations against them.

Tate posted about a documentary he had filmed calling Vice News “scum” after the publication did a “hit piece” about him.

Olatunji replied and appeared to show support for Tate, writing: “No matter how hard the enemy tries to destroy you, God has a way of exposing them and they always fall on their own sword. If God before you who can be against you. Always have him in your life and cry out to him daily because prayer changes everything.”

It’s the first time She has sent words of support to Tate.

Back in March she responded to a video about him by writing: “Amazing speech! Men are meant to grow up to be warriors, to be champions, leaders, world leaders, to be head of their household, to role models to their children and to be fighters. Love him or hate him this is word of wisdom.”

It’s perhaps more surprising considering that only back in August Tate offered to fight YouTube boxer KSI and podcast host True Geordie on the same night - after both the influencers slammed him.

