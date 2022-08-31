Controversial internet personality and former kickboxer Andrew Tate is now offering to fight YouTube boxer KSI and podcast host True Geordie on the same night - after both the influencers slammed him.

KSI reached influencer-boxing history after fighting two opponents in one night, Dexerto reports.

Following his victory over British rapper ‘Swarmz’ and Mexican pro boxer Luis Pineda on Friday (26 August), KSI had this to say about Tate: “Andrew Tate, I want a piece of that,” he said in the ring.

And Tate is definitely up for the challenge.

During a recent podcast episode, Tate spoke about KSI’s callout, as well as comments made by podcast host True Geordie.

Two weeks ago, Geordie said that he would “absolutely” punch Tate in the face if given the opportunity to do so, but he was interested in training for a boxing match.

“I f******dare you to try, fatso!” Tate said.

“I dare you, fatty! You fat f***. I dare you to even try it. You wouldn’t do s***. You wouldn’t do a thing.”

He added: “Here’s another message: I will fight KSI and True Geordie in the same night. Make that for a YouTube boxing show. I will beat both of them. Sorry True Geordie, you’re gonna have to take some time off sucking things and go for a run.”

However, it’s unclear if KSI is going to end up accepting the fight after his latest callout because the YouTuber’s pal and business partner, Logan Paul, advised him against the idea.

Logan thought it would be “dangerous” to give Tate a platform and said that the cons significantly outweigh the pros of slamming the former kickboxer.

Still, an influencer boxing match with Tate on the title card is up in the air for now.

What’s clear is that he is willing to take that step, especially as he called out Jake Paul numerous times in the past.

As of August, Tate has been banned from TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram after his numerous controversial statements about women and masculinity.

