KSI would accept Wayne Rooney fight on one condition

KSI has said on the latest episode of the Sidemen podcast that he would be willing to fight Wayne Rooney - on one condition.

The popular YouTuber said Wayne Rooney once text him in the early hours of the morning with a proposal to 'generate a lot of money' by boxing each other.

The former Manchester United and England star is out of work since being sacked as head coach at Birmingham City at the start of January, with recent reports saying he held talks with the same promoter who got KSI and Logan Paul into the ring.

Rooney is a boxing fan and even fought at amateur level when he was younger.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sidemen podcast, KSI said that on December 5 2022, Rooney sent him a text at 3.50am saying: "Hi mate, what you think on me and you having a boxing fight?"

KSI says Wayne Rooney text him in the early hours of the morning Ben Roberts Photo & Ryan Hiscott, Getty Images

"I think we could generate a lot of money, you up for it," KSI said, reading out the message.

"No question mark, just a full stop," he added.

KSI went on to read the message from Rooney, saying: "We could sell out a stadium with right support and both make good money."

The musician and boxer went on to say: "It would be great to see him fight someone, and if he annihilates that person then yeah, fine, let's fight."

It should be noted Rooney was manager at DC United at the time he sent that text, meaning the time difference is likely to have played a part in when it was perceived to have been sent.

But appearing on a recent episode of The Overlap podcast, starring Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Jill Scott, Rooney said he wants to focus on getting back into management.

He said: "They've been in touch and asked the question but I think at the minute I want to focus on getting back into management, not boxing.

"There's been a few offers and obviously Misfits have been in and that's been all over the news.

"But listen I want to focus on getting back into management, that's my focus."

Misfits Boxing is a crossover boxing promotion founded by KSI and run by promoters.

It remains to be seen what will happen now that clip of KSI has gone viral, though.

